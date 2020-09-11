Greeneville City Schools to return to in-person learning September 28 with hybrid model

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Greeneville City Schools announced Friday they will be retuning to in-person learning September 28, with some changes.

School officials said the district will operate on an “A/B” hybrid schedule.

The release issued Friday read in part, “Students assigned to the “A” group will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students assigned to the “B” group will attend school in-person on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students will continue to complete assignments and watch teacher posted videos online on days in which they are not scheduled to attend in-person.“

According to school officials they will release which students are in the “A” and “B” groups Monday, September 14.