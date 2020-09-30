Greeneville City Schools to return to full week, in-person learning Oct. 26

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools students will return to a five-day school week with in-person learning on Monday, October 26, according to a release from the school district.

The release says GCS will remain on an A/B hybrid schedule through Friday, October 23 before returning to the full week schedule.

The return to the full week, in-person learning will apply to all grades.

The release says the “safety and cleaning protocols outlined in the GCS Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools document will continue to be followed.”

You can find the document with the protocols by clicking here.

To allow for more time for deep cleaning, schools will dismiss early on Wednesdays, starting the week of October 26.

High school and middle school students will leave school at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, while elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

The release also says 21st Century Grant After School Programs will be available for tutoring and enrichment purposes. Students participating in those programs will have transportation provided.