Greeneville City Schools to return to four days of in-person learning on Feb. 22

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools will return to four days of in-person instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
The school system says students in all grades who are on the traditional learning path will attend in-person Monday through Thursday with virtual learning on Fridays.
The current hybrid schedule will continue through Friday, Feb. 19.
Students who are in the EDGE Learning Program will continue with online instruction.
Our School Nutrition Team will continue to offer curbside meal pickup service for all children in the community 18 years old and younger when schools are in session. Meals may be picked up at either Hal Henard Elementary School or at Greeneville High School between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please check the Greeneville City Schools’ website for a survey to register for meal services.Greeneville City Schools