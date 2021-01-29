Greeneville City Schools to return to four days of in-person learning on Feb. 22

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools will return to four days of in-person instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

The school system says students in all grades who are on the traditional learning path will attend in-person Monday through Thursday with virtual learning on Fridays.

The current hybrid schedule will continue through Friday, Feb. 19.

Students who are in the EDGE Learning Program will continue with online instruction.