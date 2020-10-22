Greeneville City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule through Oct. 30

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools has announced its students will remain on a hybrid learning schedule.

According to a tweet from GCS, the A/B day schedule will remain in place “through at least Friday, Oct. 30th.”

According to a tweet from GCS, the A/B day schedule will remain in place "through at least Friday, Oct. 30th."

GCS said in the announcement that the decision was made based on the “sharp increase of COVID-19 cases within the community.”

In a message to parents, GCS Director Steve Starnes said a decision regarding schedule changes would be made by 6 p.m. each Wednesday going forward.

