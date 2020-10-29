Greeneville City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule through Nov. 6

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville City Schools will remain on an A/B hybrid schedule through November 6th.

According to a release from the district, the change is “due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases within the community.”

Previously, GCS leaders stated that the students would remain on hybrid learning through at least October 30.

According to the release, the district is deciding by 6 p.m. each Wednesday how to address the operating schedule for the following week. The decision is based on evaluation of conditions and consultation with the local and regional health departments.

“The health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff along with community conditions will continue to drive our decisions,” the released stated.