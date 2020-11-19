Greeneville City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule for remainder of semester

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools announced Thursday that it will remain on its current hybrid learning plan for the remainder of the semester.
Good evening,
This is Steve Starnes, Director of Greeneville City Schools. I am contacting you this evening regarding our operating schedule for the remainder of the first semester.
Greeneville City Schools will remain on an A/B Hybrid schedule through Thursday, December 17, 2020.
As the pandemic conditions within our community and schools continues to evolve, it may become necessary to alter the operating schedule for a classroom, a grade level, a school, or the district. These decisions will be made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with the local and regional health departments.
A reminder about the week of Thanksgiving, “A” Group students will attend in-person on Monday and will be virtual on Tuesday. “B” Group students will be virtual on Monday and in-person on Tuesday. Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Meal distribution/pick-up continues to be available at both Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School for students on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 am till noon. Please visit the district web site, www.gcschools.net to sign up if you plan to pick up meals at either GHS or Hal Henard.
The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff along with community conditions will continue to drive our decisions. Greeneville City Schools appreciates your continued partnership and support.
Thank you and have a good evening.Steve Starnes, GCS Director of Schools