Greeneville City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule for remainder of semester

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools announced Thursday that it will remain on its current hybrid learning plan for the remainder of the semester.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes said in a letter to parents that due to the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may become necessary to alter the operating schedule for a specific classroom, grade level, or school.

Starnes also reminded parents of the schedule for Thanksgiving week. Students in Group A will attend in-person on Monday and be virtual on Tuesday. Group B will be virtual on Monday and attend in-person on Tuesday.

City schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving.