Greeneville City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule due to ‘continued surge of COVID-19 cases within the community’

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- School officials in Greeneville announced they plan to stay on a hybrid schedule through November 20 due to a “continued surge of COVID-19 cases within

the community.”

School officials said in the release that, “This decision has been made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with the local and regional health departments.”

Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for the Thanksgiving holidays, according to Greeneville City Schools officials.

Officials added that they will announce a decision on November 24 about the schedule for the following week, November 30-December 4.

You can read the latest message from Greeneville City Schools Director Steve Starnes HERE.