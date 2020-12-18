Greeneville City Schools to begin spring semester with virtual learning

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools will begin the spring semester with students in virtual learning, the school system announced Friday evening.

All city schools students will participate in virtual learning when school resumes on Jan. 7.

Virtual instruction will continue through at least Jan. 15.

Meal pickup service will continue to be offered for children when schools are in session. Meals may be picked up at Hal Henard Elementary School or Greeneville High School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is an online form to sign up for meal services.

The school system says the decision to go virtual was based on COVID-19 cases in the community and local health officials warning that cases will likely rise even higher following the holidays.