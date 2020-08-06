Greeneville City Schools switch Pre-K, Kindergarten students to virtual learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools announced on Thursday that its youngest students would be receiving online instruction to start the school year.

According to a release from GCS, Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers have spoken with parents and guardians about days of attendance for in-person during the staggered schedule from August 7-14.

The release says those students will now attend classes virtually on their scheduled days, rather than in-person.

GCS says this decision was made out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 continues to spread at an increased rate in the community.

The release says each student’s teacher will be in contact with parents and guardians with more detailed information.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.