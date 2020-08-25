Greeneville City Schools: No staff in isolation with COVID-19; 8 in quarantine

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools announced that as of Tuesday, August 25, no additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

GCS provides an updated dashboard every week that details the amount of staff members who are in isolation or quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, GCS reported that no staff members are in isolation.

Eight staff members are in quarantine, according to GCS.

According to the GCS website, staff in quarantine were determined to have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. They must remain at home until cleared to return to work.

Of the eight staff members in quarantine, four work at the central office.

The other four individuals work at EastView Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School and Greeneville High School.

Last week, three staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation.