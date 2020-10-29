Greeneville City Schools: Meal delivery program ending, final home deliveries scheduled for November 12

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools announced it is discontinuing its meal delivery program to homes.

The final delivery to homes will occur on Thursday, November 12.

According to a release, the district has delivered meals to students since March. However, the demand for deliveries has declined so that they are delivering meals “to a small number of homes.”

The district will continue to have meal distribution/pick-up available at Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary.

District leaders ask that those receiving delivery fill out a new survey on the district’s website to indicate where they plan to pick up meals from GHS or Hal Henard Elementary.

Those pickups begin the week of November 16.