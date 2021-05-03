Greeneville City Schools announce masks will be optional for students when outdoors

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools has announced masks do not have to be worn by students while they are outside.
According to a release from GCS, the decision to wear masks outdoors will now be optional for students.
The release states this change in conditions was made due to improved pandemic conditions in the community.
Students are still required to wear masks while indoors.
You can read the full release below:
PR – Masks Optional for GCS Students When Outdoors Effective Immediately by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd