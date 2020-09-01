Greeneville City Schools: 4 staff members in quarantine; none in isolation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools reported on Tuesday that four staff members are currently in quarantine but none are in isolation due to COVID-19.

On the the district’s weekly COVID-19 Information Dashboard, GCS reported that only half as many staff members were in quarantine as the week before.

The four staff members currently in quarantine work at the Central Office, EastView Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary and Greeneville High School.

According to the GCS website, staff in quarantine were determined to have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. They must remain at home until cleared to return to work.

Last week, eight staff members were in quarantine.

Staff in isolation are defined as those who have tested positive, while those in quarantine have only been exposed to a person who has tested positive.

Last week, four GCS students were reported to be in quarantine. Two of those students go to EastView Elementary and two go to Greeneville High School.