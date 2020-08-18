Greeneville City Schools: 3 staff members in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 14 in quarantine

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Greeneville City Schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation, according to the district.

GCS released its latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning.

According to GCS, the following locations have reported staff members in either isolation or quarantine:

Central Office – 1 in isolation/ 3 in quarantine

EastView Elementary – 1 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine

Highland Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine

Hal Henard Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 1 in quarantine

Tusculum View Elementary – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine

Greeneville Middle School – 1 in isolation/ 6 in quarantine

Greeneville High School – 0 in isolation/ 2 in quarantine

Greene Technology Center – 0 in isolation/ 0 in quarantine GCS reports there are currently 18 staff members from various locations in quarantine. Note: Isolation refers to staff members who have tested positive and are remaining in isolation until cleared to return to work. Quarantine refers to staff members who have had close contact or been exposed to a positive case.

