Greene County school board shifts first day of school to Aug. 17, classes to be virtual

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – At a called meeting Saturday morning, the Greene County School Board voted to shift its first day of school to August 17 and classes will be fully virtual.

Greene County is in the “red zone” meaning out of an average rate per 100,000 people,

11 or more new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last 14 days for a period of 3 consecutive days.

The original “Framework for Returning to School,” was amended Saturday to allow for students to return to school virtually, with some vulnerable populations permitted to return to school in-person in small groups.

The board met virtually.

The amendment read as follows:

“All students are operating under the continuous virtual learning plan. For some vulnerable populations that may include face to face small group instruction in the school buildings. Certified and classified staff will be present in the school buildings during regular school hours and required to observe social distancing protocols.”

Another update was also made to the plan:

“The district will work with the local health department on Thursdays to examine the current epi-curve data and clusters to make a determination about the status of the Greene County School System for the following week. The announcement will be made by 10:00 am on Fridays. This will allow parents and teachers time to prepare for the following week.”

Director of Schools David McLain told News Cannel 11’s Bianca Marais that the board will meet on Sept. 3 for a workshop to reevaluate the COVID-19 situation in the school district.

To view the school’s full reopening plan, click HERE.