Greene Co. BOE approves hybrid schedule starting September 10

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Board of Education has unanimously passed allowing students back into the classroom on a hybrid schedule.

Students who decided to return to class in person will attend school in person two days a week starting September 10.

It will be an AA, BB hybrid schedule for students from pre-k through 12th grade.

Group A will be in the building on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B students will attend classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be virtual for all students.

“For some vulnerable populations… that may include instruction in the building Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, at the discretion of the principal” superintendent David McLain read.

During the meeting, McLain said the planned is based off the Sullivan County School’s plan.

The school board decided to revisit the issue on September 24, which is the board’s next meeting.

At that time, the board could decide to allow those students back into classrooms five days a week, starting September 28.