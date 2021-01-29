Gov. Lee discusses teacher vaccinations during Kingsport stop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee stopped by Ross N. Robinson Middle School on Friday while in town to announce Eastman Chemical Company’s new plastic recycling plant project.

At the middle school, Lee addressed his push for school systems to resume in-person learning.

“Only two of our 147 districts are not in-person,” Lee said. “Those two districts have already begun to make plans to move in person, so we’re very encouraged that our kids are going to get the best education because, as we know, in-person learning is better than virtual learning.”

Gov. Lee arrives to make a visit to Robinson Middle School in Kingsport pic.twitter.com/VwPc96KEgr — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) January 29, 2021

The governor also stressed the importance of vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus, as some local counties have already started vaccinating educators.

“Once we have moved through the age-based risk distribution, we then move to teachers,” Lee said. “They have received a priority in our state, it’s very important that we get vaccine to teachers as soon as possible.”

The governor said Tennessee is expected to receive more vaccines next week than this week, a pattern that he hopes will continue because it will lead to teachers getting “vaccinated sooner than later.”