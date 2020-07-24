ETSU: University School to begin school year August 3 with full-remote instruction

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University School on ETSU’s campus announced on Friday that the school’s 2020-2021 school year will start on Monday, August 3 and be completely remote.

According to a release from ETSU, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has caused the school to settle on its decision to instruct students online.

“In recent weeks we have witnessed the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus rise both locally and across the nation,” said Dr. Brian Partin, director of University School. “Our school year launches in just over 10 days, and we do not see this situation drastically improving by that time. This has been a very difficult decision but the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority.”

As of July 24, ETSU still plans to open on August 24 with both in-person and online instruction.