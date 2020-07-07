ETSU to host Virtual Student Days to inform incoming freshmen about fall 2020 semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host a Virtual Student Days event on July 13-14 to inform incoming freshmen and their families about the fall semester of 2020.

The event is hosted by the ETSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

According to a release, the two-day event will feature videos about the upcoming semester, opportunities to interact with financial aid staff and chances to win prizes.

“During these unprecedented times, we are committed to doing all we can to ease the stresses and concerns of the East Tennessee State University community,” said Catherine Morgan, director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “Without leaving the comfort of their homes, students and families will have the opportunity to get pressing questions answered about the fall semester.”

ETSU shared the following schedule in the release:

Monday, July 13

· 8 a.m. – Giveaway Begins: Visit ETSU Financial Aid and Scholarships on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to be entered for a chance to receive prizes.

· 10 a.m. – Facebook Live: The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will go live on Facebook to discuss important dates and deadlines for the fall semester. Financial Aid counselors will answer questions in real time. The video will be posted to Twitter and Instagram later in the day.

· 3-4 p.m. – Zoom Hangout: Join a financial aid counselor for this informal gathering at https://etsu.zoom.us/j/92404501176. During the meeting, students may speak directly with a counselor and interact with other current and incoming students.

Tuesday, July 14

· 10-11 a.m. – Zoom Hangout: A second opportunity for students to speak directly with a financial aid counselor and interact with fellow students will be accessible at https://etsu.zoom.us/j/96470953524.

· 3 p.m. – Facebook Live: The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will go live on Facebook to discuss professional judgment appeals, through which students may qualify to have their financial aid packages re-evaluated by the office if they or their families have experienced recent hardships not reflected on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Counselors will also answer students’ questions in real time. The video will be posted to Twitter and Instagram later in the day.

· 4:30 p.m. – Giveaway Ends: The office will begin drawing for winners based on the social media giveaway.

For more information, call 423–439-4300 or email finaid@etsu.edu.

