Elizabethton school board adopts framework for opening schools

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Board of Education approved a system for determining whether schools should reopen next month.

The system is similar to those adopted by other local school systems. It is color-coded based on the average rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents over the past 14 days: five and below is green, six to ten is yellow, and 11 or more is red.

Based on current COVID-19 case data, the county is currently in the yellow zone with an average rate of 8.19.

The framework will be used to help school leaders weigh the risk of holding in-person classes.

The 2020–21 school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 5.