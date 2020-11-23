Elizabethton High, T.A. Dugger Junior High to remain on hybrid schedule

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students at Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Junior High School will remain on a hybrid schedule for the rest of the semester.

Elizabethton City Schools announced Monday this does not apply to any of the elementary schools or students currently enrolled in distance learning.

Students with last names beginning with A–L will attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and attend virtually on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Those with last names M–Z will attend virtually on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

The school system also wants to remind parents that Friday, Dec. 4 is the deadline to complete the distance learning application for next semester. Current distance learning students will need to reapply in order to remain on their current learning track.