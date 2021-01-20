Elizabethton City Schools updates schedule for elementary students

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools’ elementary school students will return to four days a week of in-person learning beginning next week.

Students in grades PreK–5 will attend school in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays while Wednesdays will remain virtual. This is the same schedule that was in place prior to Christmas break.

Students in grades 6–12 at T.A. Dugger Junior High School and Elizabethton High School will remain on a hybrid schedule for the time being.

The school system also announced that it has received an additional shipment of Chromebooks and schools are working on plans to distribute the devices to students who haven’t received one yet. Parents of students who haven’t received one yet are encouraged to complete the ECS Device Agreement form on Skyward Family Access as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.