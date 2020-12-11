Elizabethton City Schools to return to hybrid schedule Dec. 14

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools will return to a hybrid schedule on Dec. 14 due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The school system announced it will remain on a hybrid schedule through Jan. 22.

“With the increase in positive cases we have experienced after holiday school closures, ECS will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule after Christmas break to minimize the impact on students and staff,” Elizabethton City Schools said in a release.

Students with last names beginning with letters A–L will be in “Cohort A” while students with last names beginning with M–Z will be in “Cohort B.”

After Christmas break, all students will be virtual on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Students in Cohort A will attend school on Thursday, Jan. 7 and attend virtually on Friday, Jan. 8. Cohort B will be virtual on that Thursday and attend in-person on Friday.