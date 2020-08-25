Elizabethton City Schools to remain on hybrid schedule through Sept. 4

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools announced Tuesday that it will remain on a hybrid schedule through Sept. 4.

According to the school system, this will allow parents and staff to complete surveys and give school officials time to compile the data. The parent survey is due by 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

School officials will then use the survey data, along with information from the health department, to make a decision regarding the school system’s current instruction method.

Elizabethton City Schools is now uploading a daily “dashboard” to its website and social media pages that shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the school system. ECS says the dashboard will be updated daily by noon.