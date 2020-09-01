Elizabethton City Schools to continue hybrid schedule through Sept. 18

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that it will remain on a hybrid schedule through Sept. 18.

The school system said the decision to continue its current method of learning came after officials reviewed the results of surveys completed by parents and staff members.

“Currently, our COVID Epi Curve rate is the highest in Northeast Tennessee,” ECS said. “This two-week period will allow for infection rates to decrease.”

The school system said it will continue to re-evaluate the plan over the next two weeks.