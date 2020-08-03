Elizabethton City Schools: Students to participate in ‘hybrid’ plan starting August 17, face coverings required for students

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Elizabethton City Schools have released an updated back-to-school plan for students that involves both in-person and remote learning.

According to a news release, officials said students will participate in both options depending on the day of the week and that student’s last name.

That release said in part, “Students with last names beginning with letters A – L will attend traditional, in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday. These students will participate in remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Students with last names beginning with the letters M – Z will participate in remote learning on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. These students will attend traditional, in-person instruction every Thursday, and Friday.”

School officials said that schedule will be in effect from August 17 through August 28.

They will continue to monitor the situation beyond those dates.

It was clarified that if you have two students who live in the same household, but with different last names, they will be able to attend both in-person and remote learning on the same schedule.

The release also detailed how this hybrid plan will allow for school officials to do the following: