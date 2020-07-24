Elizabethton City Schools leaders to make decision on start of school year Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City, Bristol and Hawkins County school leaders have already decided to delay the start of school because of the ongoing pandemic.

On Friday, Elizabethton City School leaders will make their final decision.

The Elizabethton City School Board planned to meet with local and regional health officials on Thursday to discuss the topic.

A full reopening plan is expected to be announced for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Included in the announcement will be a decision on whether or not school will resume on August 5 as planned.

