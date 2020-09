ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools students in Pre-K through 5th grade will go to school four days a week beginning Sept. 21.

Students in those grades currently participate in two days of in-person learning each week.

The school system says students in grades 6–12 will remain on the current hybrid schedule.

Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day for all students.

This change does not affect students who are on the remote learning pathway.