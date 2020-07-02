Elizabethton City Schools cancel 2020 Back 2 School Bash, still taking donations for school supplies

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools have canceled the 2020 Back 2 School Bash amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECS is still raising money for school supplies, which will be given to students when they physically return to school.

Backpacks will be ordered and filled with supplies, averaging about $16 each.

To donate online, click here.

Donations can also be sent to the ECS Central Office at 804 S. Watauga Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

