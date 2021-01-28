Elizabethton City Schools announces learning format changes for next week

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools has announced a few changes to students’ schedules next week.

The school system says due to a large number of staff members scheduled to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, all schools will be virtual next Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. This applies to all students at every school.

“On Tuesday, lunches will be available for pickup at each school for all children ages 0-18 from 9:30 – 10:00 AM,” the school system said. “On Wednesday, lunches will be available for pickup at all schools at this same time in addition to the regularly scheduled bus delivery sites around town.”

Then, beginning Thursday, students in grades 6–12 will return to school on the same four-day per week schedule that implemented prior to Christmas break.

“This means that all ECS students on the Traditional Learning Track, should attend school in

person next Thursday, February 4, and Friday, February 5, and then resume in-person learning on

a 4-day schedule the following week,” the school system said. “Wednesdays will remain virtual days for all students for the foreseeable future.”

The changes will not impact students on the Distance Learning Track.