ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools students in grades 6–12 will go to school four days a week beginning Oct. 5.

Currently, those students are going to school two days a week.

Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day for students in all grades.

PreK–5th grade students transitioned to four days a week earlier this week.

This does not impact students who are enrolled in the remote learning pathway.