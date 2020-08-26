Director of Schools: Volleyball player at South Greene High School tests positive for COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Greene High School volleyball team has canceled practices and all other team functions until September 5 after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Greene County Director of Schools David McLain, administrators were made aware of the player showing symptoms on Saturday, August 22.

As of Tuesday, no other players or people attached to the team had tested positive for COVID-19.

McLain said the district and school are working with the local health department to conduct contact tracing.

According to McLain, all team activities have been canceled until September 5.