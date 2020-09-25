Director of Schools: Greene Co. elementary, middle schools to return to in-person learning Monday; most high schools remain on hybrid plan

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Younger students in the Greene County Schools system will return to in-person learning on Monday.

According to Director of Schools David McLain, elementary and middle school students who choose to attend school in-person will return starting Monday, September 28.

McLain says students Pre-K through 8th grade who choose to attend brick and mortar instruction will have school for a full school day on each weekday.

Most high schools will remain on a hybrid schedule, according to McLain.

West Greene, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak High School will all remain on a hybrid schedule with students attending in-person school on either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday.

McLain says those students will remain on a hybrid schedule due to the inability to socially distance in the classroom.

The one exception among high schools is North Greene High School.

McLain told News Channel 11 that NGHS students will attend in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday all day. On Wednesdays, NGHS students will have virtual learning.