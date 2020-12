DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools announced on Friday that the first week of instruction in 2021 will be virtual.

According to a post from DCPS, learning will be remote for all students January 4-8.

The school district plans for students to return to a hybrid schedule the week of January 11-15.

You can see the full breakdown of DCPS’ January schedule below:

Anyone with questions about the schedule is asked to call 276-926-4643.