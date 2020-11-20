Dickenson County Public Schools moving to full remote schedule starting Nov. 23

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools will move to a full remote schedule starting November 23.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, students will participate in remote learning until December 4.

The district cites the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in county and “mitigating through possible family and social gatherings during the Thanksgiving Holidays.”

“The current proposed plan is for students to return to the Hybrid schedule on Monday, Dec.7, 2020 after consultation with the Virginia Health Department and a review of the Health Metric Data for our county and region,” according to the post.

There will not be a change in the instruction schedule for Ridgeview High School students.

Students will be split into cohorts. Students will participate in interactive remote learning on assigned days.

You can read more in the Facebook post below: