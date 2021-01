DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools have announced changes to their learning model, starting Monday, January 25.

According to a post from DCPS, students in both Cohorts A and B will return to four days of in-person instruction on Monday.

Friday is scheduled to be a virtual/small group instruction day with deep-cleaning and sanitation occuring.

Anyone with questions can call 276-926-4643.