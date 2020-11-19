Dickenson Co. Public Schools to operate on complete remote schedule Nov. 23 – Dec. 4

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the school district would switch to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving and resume a hybrid schedule in December.

According to a post from DCPS, spiking COVID-19 cases and the possibility of travel for Thanksgiving led to the school board’s decision to change the instructional schedule.

On November 23 and 24, students will be completely remote. They will remain on that schedule following the holiday through Friday, December 4.

On December 7, students will return to a hybrid schedule if the number of COVID-19 cases supports that decision, according to the post.

DCPS plans to return to a four-day instructional schedule on Tuesday, January 19 at the start of the second semester. That will only occur if local coronavirus case numbers are at a level to support that decision.