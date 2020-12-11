Daniel Boone High School athletics releases basketball game guidelines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Daniel Boone High School athletic officials released new guidelines Friday following a Washington County Board of Education vote on Thursday that revised athletic spectator policies.
In a letter on Friday, Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Goode released the following guidelines for the 2020-2021 basketball season:
- Only parents, step parents or legal guardians of student athletes for home and away teams will be admitted into the gymnasium with a maximum of four tickets per student athlete.
- There are no additional tickets available for purchase. A pre-generated list will be located at the ticket booth. Parents will sign the list to purchase their allocated tickets.
- Parents of student athletes may approach the ticket booth 30 minutes prior to tip off for each basketball game to purchase their allocated tickets.
- Parents are only permitted to watch the game in which their child is participating. All parents must leave the facility immediately following the game.
- The basketball facility and restrooms with be cleared in between each game of play. The facilities will be cleaned and sanitized prior to re-entry for the next game.
- All parents of student athletes in attendance will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. These guidelines will be posted at the entry of the facility.
- Limited concessions will be available for purchase.
- Any student athlete not participating in athletic play will be required to socially distance and wear a mask.
