Daniel Boone High School athletics releases basketball game guidelines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Daniel Boone High School athletic officials released new guidelines Friday following a Washington County Board of Education vote on Thursday that revised athletic spectator policies.

In a letter on Friday, Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Goode released the following guidelines for the 2020-2021 basketball season:

Only parents, step parents or legal guardians of student athletes for home and away teams will be admitted into the gymnasium with a maximum of four tickets per student athlete.

There are no additional tickets available for purchase. A pre-generated list will be located at the ticket booth. Parents will sign the list to purchase their allocated tickets.

Parents of student athletes may approach the ticket booth 30 minutes prior to tip off for each basketball game to purchase their allocated tickets.

Parents are only permitted to watch the game in which their child is participating. All parents must leave the facility immediately following the game.

The basketball facility and restrooms with be cleared in between each game of play. The facilities will be cleaned and sanitized prior to re-entry for the next game.

All parents of student athletes in attendance will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. These guidelines will be posted at the entry of the facility.

Limited concessions will be available for purchase.

Any student athlete not participating in athletic play will be required to socially distance and wear a mask.

