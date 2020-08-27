COVID-19 case confirmed at Hampton High School

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The principal of Hampton High School has announced that an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Principal Ronald Bradley said that an individual at the school tested positive for the virus and was present at the school while potentially infectious.

According to Bradley, those who have been identified as having close contact with the individual have been notified and instructed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days since the date of last contact.

The principal said those who test positive for the COVID-19 are required to self-quarantine at home for ten days from the onset of their symptoms. They must be fever-free for 24 hours and have improving symptoms before returning to school.

You can read the principal’s letter below: