ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools announced Wednesday night that Cloudland Elementary School is moving to virtual instruction due to COVID-19.

The school system said the school will begin virtual instruction on Thursday, Oct. 22 due to faculty and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

Only Cloudland Elementary will move to virtual instruction.

All other county schools will continue as usual, the school system said.