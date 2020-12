ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both of Hawkins County’s high schools are moving to virtual instruction.

Hawkins County Schools announced Monday that Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School will return to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday due to staffing issues caused by coronavirus-related quarantines.

They will remain virtual through this Friday.

The school system says meals will be available for pick up at locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.