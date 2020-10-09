Castlewood Elementary moves to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Castlewood Elementary School will go to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Russell County Schools announced that a staff member at the school tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday afternoon.

The staff member was at the school Thursday and had direct exposure with other members of the school community, according to the school system.

At the health department’s recommendation, the school will operate on a remote learning model for two weeks before returning to the school’s current operating method on Oct. 26, according to Russell County Schools.