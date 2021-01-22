Carter County Schools to offer in-person learning at full capacity starting February 1

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Carter County will have the option to return to in-person learning next month.

According to a post from Carter County Schools, in-person learning will be offered to students at 100% capacity starting February 1.

Students who choose to attend in-person learning will do so Monday-Thursday.

Friday will remain a virtual learning day for students, according to the post.

The district also posted an update for parents and guardians of Happy Valley Middle School students.

Happy Valley Middle will be on a virtual schedule from January 25-29 due to multiple teachers and staff being quarantined.