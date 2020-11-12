Carter County Schools to continue remote learning until Nov. 20

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools Thursday announced that schools will continue on remote learning the week of November 16 – 22, due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Director of Schools Tracy McAbee made the announcement in a letter to parents and guardians on Thursday.

In the letter, McAbee urged parents to note that assignments assigned by teachers are to be completed and will be counted toward the student’s final grade for the current nine-week learning period.

Food is set to be delivered by the school system on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week, the letter detailed. Each meal delivery will include two days worth of meals.

Meal pick-ups will be offered from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the following locations:

Cloudland Elementary

Hampton Elementary

Little Milligan

Happy Valley Elementary

Hunter Elementary

Any questions about remote learning should be directed to Central Office or the particular school in question.