Carter County Schools to be on virtual schedule first week after break

Keeping Schools Safe

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools will kick off 2021 with remote learning, according to a release.

Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said in a release that school will resume on January 4 in a virtual format.

The school system will remain on a remote schedule through January 8 before transitioning to a hybrid model on January 11.

The release says the hybrid model will continue until January 29.

McAbee said in the release that Carter County Schools hopes to return to in-person learning on February 1 unless changes are necessary.

