Carter County Schools switch to remote learning for week of Nov. 2-6

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools will be switching to remote learning for a week due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities region.

According to a post from Carter County Schools, the transition will be for the week of November 2 through November 6.

During that week, assignments will be counted toward student grades.

“It is an understatement to say that this school year has been problematic,” the Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said in a release.

School will not be in session on November 3 as it is Election Day.

The district will deliver food on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with two days worth of meals in each delivery.

Meal pick-ups will also be available from 11 a.m. through noon on the same days at the following schools:

Cloudland Elementary

Hampton Elementary

Little Milligan

Happy Valley Middle

Hunter Elementary

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the central office.