Carter County Schools plans for students’ return in fall; online academy also offered

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools announced they plan on welcoming students back for the upcoming fall semester.

A statement released by the district says they plan to reopen based on the current approved school board calendar.

Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said in the statement that after surveying parents, teachers and students, full time, in-person education was the most preferred method of returning to school.

CCS will follow health and safety guidelines like frequent cleaning and sanitization, as well as social distancing.

Along with implementing safety protocols, they also plan to offer an online academy for families unsure about sending their kids back to the classroom.

