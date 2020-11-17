Carter County Schools moving to hybrid model Nov. 30

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to a hybrid learning model after Thanksgiving.

The school system said the hybrid schedule will be in place Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Students will attend school two days a week and participate in virtual instruction three days a week.

“We are striving for a more consistent schedule for the month of December,” Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said in a letter to parents. “This model will allow students to be at school some days, and still allow us to socially distance much better than 100% in person learning.”