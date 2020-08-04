Carter County bus drivers prepare for start of school year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County school bus drivers are preparing for the start of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers reported for training Tuesday morning.

Carter County Schools will reopen Aug. 10 with a staggered schedule that combines in-person and virtual learning.

Bus drivers are preparing to transport students and keep them as safe as possible amid the pandemic.

“This year we’re dealing with a lot of different things with the pandemic; some things we can do to keep drivers safe keep children safe, how we’re going to disinfect our buses,” said Transportation Manager Wayne Sams. We’ve actually bought some equipment that we’re going to use to disinfect our buses.”

Drivers are also preparing for any changes that may occur as a result of the pandemic, such as having to deliver food to students.