Carter County BOE to discuss reopening plans, high school sports at special meeting Thursday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education will discuss the plan for reopening schools and handling high school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom to discuss reopening plans at a special called meeting.

The meeting can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.

On Wednesday night, Dr. Tracy McAbee hosted a Q&A session on Facebook to address reopening concerns.

